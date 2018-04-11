 Skip to main content

Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers: All Items Less Food and Energy (CPILFESL)

Observation:

Mar 2018: 256.200  
Updated: Apr 11, 2018

Units:

Index 1982-1984=100,
Seasonally Adjusted

Frequency:

Monthly
(a) Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers: All Items Less Food and Energy, Index 1982-1984=100, Seasonally Adjusted (CPILFESL)
The “Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers: All Items Less Food & Energy” is an aggregate of prices paid by urban consumers for a typical basket of goods, excluding food and energy. This measurement, known as “Core CPI,” is widely used by economists because food and energy have very volatile prices. The Bureau of Labor Statistics defines and measures the official CPI, and more information can be found here: http://stats.bls.gov:80/cpi/cpifaq.htm or here: http://www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/homch17.pdf.

Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers: All Items Less Food and Energy

NOTES

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics  

Release: Consumer Price Index  

Units:  Index 1982-1984=100, Seasonally Adjusted

Frequency:  Monthly

Notes:

Suggested Citation:

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers: All Items Less Food and Energy [CPILFESL], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CPILFESL, April 26, 2018.

